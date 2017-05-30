Ariana Grande’s Mom Shares Message for Manchester Bombing Survivors

By Hayden Wright

One week has passed since the tragic terror attack claimed 22 lives and injured scores of fans at a Manchester, UK Ariana Grande concert. On Memorial Day, Grande’s mother Joan tweeted a message of hope and resilience for survivors of the attack and victims’ families. She said she’s spent the last days in “reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow.”

Related: Ariana Grande Posts Heartfelt Letter to Bombing Victims, Plans Benefit Concert

“I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester!” she wrote.

“My heart goes out to all the victims: those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families & friends whose grief knows no bounds,” she continued. “I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it rule our lives!”

Joan is the CEO of Hose-McCann Communications, a telephone and alarm system firm, and often accompanies Ariana on the road. She closed her message with thanks to first responders.

“Thank you to all those who helped in any way that night in Manchester,” she wrote. “I continually thank those who are & were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world! #MemorialDay.”