Tiger Woods Arrested for DUI in Florida

Apparently Tiger Woods was stopped by the police early Monday morning for driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, but the reason hasn’t been specified. The cops took him in at around 3am and he was released from Palm Beach County Jail at around 11am this morning. If you didn’t remember, back in 2009 he hit a tree and was taken into custody for driving under the influence of Ambien but no charged were given.

Tiger was driving his Mercedes, it did not get impounded someone else in the car was able to drive it home. The golfer did have back surgery last month so whether or not he was on prescription drugs it still does not give him the right to drive under such conditions. Cops have not specified if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol or both but it is definitely a possibility. The DUI charged are still standing firm.