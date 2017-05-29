Text To Win A Dream Vacation To Punta Cana

Which travel agency is the most reliable? With more than 20 years in the market, it’s the Vacation Store of Miami, of course!

And only the agency that launched the first charter flights to Punta Cana is bringing you a chance to win your dream vacation to Punta Cana.

Just enter our text to win contest and you may win:

  • Round-trip airfare for two on a direct flight from Miami to Punta Cana
  • 8-day, 7-night stay for two at an all-inclusive luxury resort
  • Airport-hotel-airport transportation
  • US and DR airport taxes

Simply listen for the keywords and text them to 9-6-1-4-8 starting Tuesday May 30th at 6:00 a.m. until Sunday, June 11th at 11:59 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

Book your next Punta Cana vacation getaway with the Vacation Store of Miami.

CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL RULES

