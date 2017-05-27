CEO Leaves Jay-Z’s Tidal Again?!?! #DannyDoe

Thing’s don’t seem to be sailing smoothly at Tidal as of late, the music streaming service founded by Jay-z has lost it’s third CEO in only two years. Word on the street, Jeff Toig decided to step down from his CEO position with Tidal back in March after having worked for the streaming service for only 18 months. Tidal also issued this statement, “As part of Tidal’s continued expansion this year we will be announcing a new CEO in the coming weeks. We wish former CEO, Jeffrey Toig, all the best in his future endeavors.”

Sources say Toig’s departure couldn’t have come at a worst time for the company, as mobile phone service Sprint acquired a 33% stake in Tidal this past January which is worth a reported $200 million and let’s not forget in a previous post where I told you about Jay-Z being sued recently for $10 million, the link for that mess is below.

http://power96.cbslocal.com/2017/05/02/jay-z-being-sued-for-using-roc-nation-logo-dannydoe/

Get it together Jigga Man!

Danny Doe-