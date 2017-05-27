Ariana Grande Heads Back To Manchester And Here’s Why!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

Earlier this week, Manchester experienced a senseless tragedy that put the country on high alert. Even though the incident took the lives of dozens and injured many more, citizens are determined to not allow the terrorists scare them from going about their everyday lives and Ariana Grande wants to help.

The singer has had a very tough time dealing with the events that unfolded but she’s ready to head back to Manchester. She is going to throw a HUGE concert!!!! She’s contacting all of her big name friends in the music world to come and be apart of something MAJOR!!!! The concert is going down next weekend, June 4th!!!!

 

 

