You Know You’re From Miami When… #LucyLopez

You know you’re from Miami on Memorial Day Weekend when…
- You buy pastelitos from @vickybakery enough to feed a small country.
- You bring an entire dinner for 100 to the beach, like the actual beach! the sand. Literally.
- You eat BBQ everyday this weekend & save some for lunch on Tuesday!
- You go to the sandbar on your uncle’s boat & pay for the gas – cause he’s cheap like that!
- You bought a “Hialeah AF” bathing suit from @MarthaofMiami to wear to your cousin’s pool party!
- You started your Memorial Day Party shenanigans on Wednesday night. Everyone knows the weekend starts Wednesday night.
- You didn’t rent on South Beach.
- You rented a scooter to scoot around Hialeah Gardens, cause it’s safer there.
- You are bumping the shit out of your mom’s DJ ZOG OLD SCHOOL TRAFFIC JAM CD from 2001.
- You are locked into POWER 96 this entire weekend cause we got “dem mixes” on lock!
I’m sure there’s more… in the mean time enjoy this!