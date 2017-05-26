You Know You’re From Miami When… #LucyLopez

May 26, 2017 9:12 AM By Lucy Lopez
You know you’re from Miami on Memorial Day Weekend when…

  1. You buy pastelitos from @vickybakery enough to feed a small country.
  2. You bring an entire dinner for 100 to the beach, like the actual beach! the sand. Literally.
  3. You eat BBQ everyday this weekend & save some for lunch on Tuesday!
  4. You go to the sandbar on your uncle’s boat & pay for the gas – cause he’s cheap like that!
  5. You bought a “Hialeah AF” bathing suit from @MarthaofMiami to wear to your cousin’s pool party!
  6. You started your Memorial Day Party shenanigans on Wednesday night. Everyone knows the weekend starts Wednesday night.
  7. You didn’t rent on South Beach.
  8. You rented a scooter to scoot around Hialeah Gardens, cause it’s safer there.
  9. You are bumping the shit out of your mom’s DJ ZOG OLD SCHOOL TRAFFIC JAM CD from 2001.
  10. You are locked into POWER 96 this entire weekend cause we got “dem mixes” on lock!

I’m sure there’s more… in the mean time enjoy this!

