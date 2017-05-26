One Year Out Of Jail And Gucci Mane Doing The Most #DannyDoe

It’s been exactly one year since your favorite rappers’ favorite trapper ‘Gucci Mane’ was released from prison and boy has he been busy. Let’s start off first with the music, Gucci dropped three albums within a year’s time; Everybody Looking, Woptober and The Return of East Atlanta Santa. Three albums in a single year is huge but it doesn’t stop there, he also got engaged to his long time girlfriend Keyshia Ka’oir. If you follow him on Snapchat then you probably seen him catch up on Game of Thrones as well, and how he found the time to get in shape is beyond me because I’ve been trying to get summer ready for years now and he managed to do it in months. However, the rappers most impressive accomplishment is in the works, in a statement to The FADER, a rep for Simon & Schuster confirmed the company had signed a deal with Gucci and that a memoir about the rapper’s life was in the works. The Autobiography of Gucci Mane is due on September 19.

Keep doing it for the culture Gucci, it’s nothing short of inspirational.

Danny Doe-