Watch Lil Yachty Start a Food Fight

To celebrate his new album the 19-year-old rapper started a food fight at a Hollywood Hotel. May 26, 2017 5:46 PM
By Abby Hassler

Lil Yachty’s debut studio album Teenage Emotions dropped today (May 26). To celebrate, the 19-year-old rapper started a food fight at the Loews Hollywood Hotel last night for his dedicated fans.

The craziness began when Yachty jumped up on a banquet table and yelled it was time for a “Mother f—— food fight!”

There’s no news on whether or not the rapper got in trouble for trashing the hotel’s ballroom, but a fan video captured afterward looks like Yachty might have to pay out a bit to clean the place up.

Check out the video here.

