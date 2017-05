Katy Perry kept her word and still performed for fans at a U.K. pub just days after the Manchester bombing. With the tragedy being so fresh everyone’s mind, the pop singer found herself visibly shaken while speaking to the crowd about the horrific event. Check out the video below.

“If you can’t do anything to help that’s fine, but what you should do, is not let them win.” Beautifully said, @KatyPerry 🙏 #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/XWaKF4dhxB — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) May 25, 2017