Huge Celeb Shows Off “Potatoe Toe” Ewwwww…(Video) #IvyUnleashed

May 26, 2017 9:43 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
WTF!! On Thursday night, Shaquille O’Neal showed the world his grotesque foot while covering the Cavs-Celtics game. The reveal was prompted by a tweet from actress Niecy Nash promoting her TNT dramedy Claws, which is set in a nail salon. “Word on the street is @SHAQ got those stiletto nails on his feet,” Nash wrote, to which O’Neal replied, “I do have ugly toes…My toes are terrible.” He later announced, “Imma show America my feet…Check out those claws, man!” Host Ernie Johnson was so shocked by Shaq’s warped big toe that he asked, “What is that thing where your big toe should be…That’s like a big potato and four toes!” Viewers then had fun tweeting such toe disses at Shaq as, “Get your radioactive big toe off my TV. I’m trying to eat.”

