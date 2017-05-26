Huge Celeb Shows Off “Potatoe Toe” Ewwwww…(Video) #IvyUnleashed

WTF!! On Thursday night, Shaquille O’Neal showed the world his grotesque foot while covering the Cavs-Celtics game. The reveal was prompted by a tweet from actress Niecy Nash promoting her TNT dramedy Claws, which is set in a nail salon. “Word on the street is @SHAQ got those stiletto nails on his feet,” Nash wrote, to which O’Neal replied, “I do have ugly toes…My toes are terrible.” He later announced, “Imma show America my feet…Check out those claws, man!” Host Ernie Johnson was so shocked by Shaq’s warped big toe that he asked, “What is that thing where your big toe should be…That’s like a big potato and four toes!” Viewers then had fun tweeting such toe disses at Shaq as, “Get your radioactive big toe off my TV. I’m trying to eat.”
Huge Celeb Shows Off “Potatoe Toe” Ewwwww…(Video) #IvyUnleashedMay 26, 2017 9:43 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 14: TV personality/retired basketball player Shaquille O'Neal onstage at The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on March 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber will air on March 30, 2015 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)