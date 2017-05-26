Halsey Drops ‘Strangers’ with Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui

By Hayden Wright

Halsey and Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui pulled a fast one on fans, releasing a surprise duet called “Strangers” this morning. The mid-tempo dance track features a drum machine, synths and moody guitar line that reminiscent of ’80s bands like Naked Eyes and The Human League. The song comes from Halsey’s second studio album hopeless fountain kingdom which drops next Friday.

This winter, Jauregui and her three remaining Fifth Harmony bandmates (minus Camila Cabello) agreed to remain part of the girl group while exploring solo endeavors on the side. Normani Kordei just finished third on Dancing with the Stars and Ally Brooke has spent some solo time in the studio.

Listen to “Strangers” below.