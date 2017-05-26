Memorial Day Weekend: 10 Things to Pack for Your Adventure #jp

May 26, 2017 9:15 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96

Packing for a quick Memorial Day weekend trip seems like an easy thing, but with a little forethought, you could make your weekend even better. To that end, Elite Daily has compiled a list of 10 items that will come in super handy over the holiday. Here they are:

1.One-piece bathing suit that doubles as a nice top.
2.Try sunscreen that makes you smell delicious.
3.Buy some travel dog bowls if you never do a holiday without your pet.
4.Slip into sandals that are comfortable and stylish.
5.Grab a “can-cup” for low-key outside drinking.
6.Get a picnic bag that will hold your wine perfectly.
7.Throw in makeup setting spray.
8.Try easy slip-on clothes with cooler fabric.
9.Invest in waterproof speakers.
10.Play with a floating beer pong set.

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Tix On Sale Now For Phantasma Music Festival
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live