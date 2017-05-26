Memorial Day Weekend: 10 Things to Pack for Your Adventure #jp

Packing for a quick Memorial Day weekend trip seems like an easy thing, but with a little forethought, you could make your weekend even better. To that end, Elite Daily has compiled a list of 10 items that will come in super handy over the holiday. Here they are:

1.One-piece bathing suit that doubles as a nice top.

2.Try sunscreen that makes you smell delicious.

3.Buy some travel dog bowls if you never do a holiday without your pet.

4.Slip into sandals that are comfortable and stylish.

5.Grab a “can-cup” for low-key outside drinking.

6.Get a picnic bag that will hold your wine perfectly.

7.Throw in makeup setting spray.

8.Try easy slip-on clothes with cooler fabric.

9.Invest in waterproof speakers.

10.Play with a floating beer pong set.