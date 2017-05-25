Lana Del Rey’s New ‘Socially Aware’ Album ‘Lust For Life’ Drops July 21

May 25, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: Lana Del Rey

By Annie Reuter

Lana Del Rey has been readying the release of her forthcoming project, Lust For Life, and the album now has a new release date. In a short message posted to Twitter on Wednesday night (May 24), the singer revealed that the album will be released on July 21, not May 26, as previously reported.

This year marks the follow-up to her 2015 release, Honeymoon. The singer has been teasing the album while premiering several new songs including the title track with The Weeknd and more recently “Coachella-Woodstock In My Mind.”

“What a blessing it is to make music in general,” the singer wrote after posting her new song “Coachella-Woodstock In My Mind” on Instagram. “And to have the freedom to put songs out about things that move me in real time. I wrote this one last month on my way back from Coachella…Hope you like it.”

While she previously described her album as having a ’50s and ’60s vibe, recalling the Shangri-Las and early Joan Baez influences, she said the changing political climate has transformed the release into having a more “socially aware” and “global feeling,” NME reports. Also included on Lust For Life is a collaboration with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks titled “Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems.”

