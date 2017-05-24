Nicki Minaj CONFIRMED IT!!!! #IvyUnleashed

May 24, 2017 6:37 PM By Ya Chica Ivy

Nicki Minaj more or less confirmed she’s dating Nas during an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “He’s so dope. He’s a king! He’s such a king,” Minaj told DeGeneres after the host brought him up. Minaj added, “He is the king of Queens, and I like to think I’m the queen of Queens…He’s a rap legend, so let’s just say I have a lot of respect for him, and he’s kind of cute, too.” When Ellen asked if Minaj has had sleep overs with Nas, she confirmed that they have–but that they haven’t done the deed. “I’m celibate,” she added. “I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men. But I might make an exception to the rule for him because he’s so dope.”

More from Ya Chica Ivy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Tix On Sale Now For Phantasma Music Festival
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live