Nicki Minaj CONFIRMED IT!!!! #IvyUnleashed

Nicki Minaj more or less confirmed she’s dating Nas during an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “He’s so dope. He’s a king! He’s such a king,” Minaj told DeGeneres after the host brought him up. Minaj added, “He is the king of Queens, and I like to think I’m the queen of Queens…He’s a rap legend, so let’s just say I have a lot of respect for him, and he’s kind of cute, too.” When Ellen asked if Minaj has had sleep overs with Nas, she confirmed that they have–but that they haven’t done the deed. “I’m celibate,” she added. “I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men. But I might make an exception to the rule for him because he’s so dope.”