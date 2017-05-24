Miley Cyrus Dedicates Performance to Ariana Grande & Manchester Attack Victims

By Hayden Wright

Last night, Miley Cyrus appeared on The Voice to perform her new single “Mailbu” and opened the set with a thoughtful tribute to victims of the Manchester terror attacks.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to my good friend Ariana Grande and everyone who experienced that horrific attack,” she said.

Miley is set to resume judging duties at The Voice next season. Yesterday Miley shared a sweet Instagram photo with Grande, sending more warm wishes to the singer and her fans.

“wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now… love love love you …. so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war …. no more innocent lives taken …. L-O-V-E.”

Watch Miley’s lovely performance of “Malibu” here: