Katy Perry Is Making That MONEY!!! 💰 #LucyLopez

Katy Perry has confirmed she’s receiving a massive paycheck for serving as a judge on ABC’s forthcoming American Idol reboot. “I’m really proud that as a woman I got paid,” Perry said during a radio interview this week. “And you know why? I got paid, pretty much, more than any guy that’s been on that show, and by the way, I love men. So I’m a paid woman and I’m ready for a beautiful man.” Perry also dished on what type of judge she’ll be on the show, explaining, “I’m going to be the same judge I’ve always been. I’m not judgy–I’m constructive criticism. Here’s the thing for me is the reality is I am polite but firm.” According to Page Six, Perry will be paid $25 million to judge.

Let’s celebrate this huge moment for Katy Perry by watching this…