Is Ariana Grande Paying For Funerals Of The Victims?

Ariana hasn’t been taking the attacks very well. Friends close to her have stated how devastated she is and even took it as far as cancelling her tour until at least June 5th. She arrived back home in South Florida yesterday but remains low key until she can wrap her head around all of this. Many of the victims have been identified and one even as young as eight years old. How devastating?

Fans are claiming that Ariana and her team have reached out to the families of the victims offering to pay for funeral expenses. Although this has not yet been confirmed through her team it definitely seems like something Ariana would do beings how devastated she is about everything that has occurred. She is taking it super personal and putting blame on herself although it is not her fault. I mean what would you do if you were her? Those fans came to see her perform and to have a good time. The devastating events that unfolded that night were so unfortunate but for her to take the blame isn’t fair to her at all. Still, nothing has been confirmed yet regarding the funeral expenses but knowing her, it will be taken care of.