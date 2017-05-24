Is Ariana Grande Paying For Funerals Of The Victims?

May 24, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, disaster, fans, Funeral, tour, victims

Ariana hasn’t been taking the attacks very well. Friends close to her have stated how devastated she is and even took it as far as cancelling her tour until at least June 5th. She arrived back home in South Florida yesterday but remains low key until she can wrap her head around all of this. Many of the victims have been identified and one even as young as eight years old. How devastating?

Fans are claiming that Ariana and her team have reached out to the families of the victims offering to pay for funeral expenses. Although this has not yet been confirmed through her team it definitely seems like something Ariana would do beings how devastated she is about everything that has occurred. She is taking it super personal and putting blame on herself although it is not her fault. I mean what would you do if you were her? Those fans came to see her perform and to have a good time. The devastating events that unfolded that night were so unfortunate but for her to take the blame isn’t fair to her at all. Still, nothing has been confirmed yet regarding the funeral expenses but knowing her, it will be taken care of.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Tix On Sale Now For Phantasma Music Festival
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live