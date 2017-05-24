Guess Which Miami Artist Wants To Be A Judge On The American Idol Reboot?!?! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

Rumors have been swirling around about who’s going to be on the American Idol Reboot. We just found out some MAJOR news as to who would be so GRATEFUL to be a judge!!!!

Did you guess by some of the hints I dropped in the previous sentence?!?! If not, well the Miami artist is…DJ KHALED!!!! Yep, Khaled feels as though that’s something he could definitely handle. He was on the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards when Cameron Mathison of Entertainment Tonight made the profound comment that got Khaled thinking!!!! Click here to watch the video. What do you think about DJ Khaled being a judge?!?! Would you watch?!?!