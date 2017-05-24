Cash Me Outside Girl NOW Makes More Money Than You. 😂 #LucyLopez

Danielle Bregoli, the 14-year-old from Florida who became famous for her catchphrase “Cash me outside, how bow dah?,” is making appearances promoted by Live Nation this summer. Bregoli will earn up to $50,000 per appearance and is demanding that she get to stay in four-store hotels or better. Here are her other diva demands, courtesy of a tour rider obtained by TMZ:

50″ inch TV with Netflix and DVD player for viewing Paris Hilton in House of Wax (movie subject to change)

(movie subject to change) 3 fidget spinners

5 Gildan or Fruit of the Loom brand white tank tops, “ABSOLUTELY NO HANES BRAND”

4 large Domino’s pizzas

1 fruit platter, but NO pineapple Here’s what her tour rider should look like: A GED cheat sheet. Tape for her mouth. That’s it.