Cash Me Outside Girl NOW Makes More Money Than You. 😂 #LucyLopez

May 24, 2017 10:43 AM By Lucy Lopez
Danielle Bregoli, the 14-year-old from Florida who became famous for her catchphrase “Cash me outside, how bow dah?,” is making appearances promoted by Live Nation this summer. Bregoli will earn up to $50,000 per appearance and is demanding that she get to stay in four-store hotels or better. Here are her other diva demands, courtesy of a tour rider obtained by TMZ:

  • 50″ inch TV with Netflix and DVD player for viewing Paris Hilton in House of Wax (movie subject to change)
  • 3 fidget spinners
  • 5 Gildan or Fruit of the Loom brand white tank tops, “ABSOLUTELY NO HANES BRAND”
  • 4 large Domino’s pizzas
  • 1 fruit platter, but NO pineapple

Here’s what her tour rider should look like:

  1. A GED cheat sheet.
  2. Tape for her mouth.

That’s it.

