Cash Me Outside Girl NOW Makes More Money Than You. 😂 #LucyLopez

Danielle Bregoli, the 14-year-old from Florida who became famous for her catchphrase “Cash me outside, how bow dah?,” is making appearances promoted by Live Nation this summer. Bregoli will earn up to $50,000 per appearance and is demanding that she get to stay in four-store hotels or better. Here are her other diva demands, courtesy of a tour rider obtained by TMZ:
- 50″ inch TV with Netflix and DVD player for viewing Paris Hilton in House of Wax (movie subject to change)
- 3 fidget spinners
- 5 Gildan or Fruit of the Loom brand white tank tops, “ABSOLUTELY NO HANES BRAND”
- 4 large Domino’s pizzas
- 1 fruit platter, but NO pineapple
Here’s what her tour rider should look like:
- A GED cheat sheet.
- Tape for her mouth.
That’s it.