Biggie Smalls Mural Not Ready To Die #DannyDoe

On the intersection of Bedford avenue & Quincy street In ‘Bed-Stuy’ Brooklyn sits a mural (check out the art below) of the illest rapper to ever do it, The Notorious B.I.G. As of last week, the landlord of the building which the mural is painted on threatened to tear it down to make room for some windows. Maybe the landlord isn’t a fan of hip hop, maybe he’s not from Brooklyn, maybe he just really wanted a view of across the street and said to himself the building needs windows, maybe he’s been under a rock for a long ass time to not know that tearing down the heart and soul of Brooklyn is a BIG NO NO!

Luckily, after an outcry from the community, plea from the organization behind the art of the greatest (Spread Art NYC) and a petition with over three thousand signatures, the oblivious landlord decided not to tear down the mural and claims he didn’t realize who Biggie was and how important Biggie is to Brooklyn.

The news of the salvation of art came on a very special Monday, May the 21st which happens to be the Notorious one’s late birthday. Happy belated Biggie Smalls.

“Spread love it’s the Brooklyn Way” – Notorious B.I.G

-Danny Doe