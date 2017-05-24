And Then There Was None #DannyDoe

Chris Bosh, the 11-time All-Star and the Miami Heat, the organization which he won two NBA titles with have decided to part ways. Don’t be sad though, I mean would we Miamians actually really miss him? He hasn’t played a game in a Heat uniform since Feb. 9, 2016. This doesn’t mean the end for Bosh either, the Heat, Chris Bosh and the NBPA have tentatively agreed to a resolution that will allow both the 33-year-old and the team to move on, what exactly does this mean? Well I’m glad you asked. In a nutshell this means Chris Bosh who failed a team physical last september due to his blood clotting can still be eligible to play on another team as long as he’s healthy, also the Heat organization still owe him $52.1 million guaranteed from his contract and that’s ok because it’ll mostly be covered by insurance.

Sorry to see you go Bosh but this agreement just sounds like a win-win for everyone involved, plus the Miami Heat seems ready to move into a new era and the fans proved this past season that #HeatNation lives on.

