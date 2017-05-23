Orlando Bloom Is The Best Kind Of 1 Night Stand. 😍 #LucyLopez

ORLANDO BLOOM is the JAMES BOND of ONE NIGHT STANDS

BY LUCY LOPEZ

After word got out on Monday that a 21-year-old London waitress was recently fired for having steamy hotel sex with Orlando Bloom, the actor has now reportedly tracked her down to apologize. Viviana Ross and Bloom hit it off when she served him drinks at Chiltern Firehouse, a five-star hotel and restaurant. “There was real electricity between her and Orlando from the moment they saw each other,” a source says. After her shift ended, “he asked her to join him in his room for a drink,” another source says. “Of course she said yes.” He left in the morning, and a Chiltern Firehouse staffer later found Ross in Bloom’s bed. She soon received a text informing her she was fired for “fraternizing with clients.” Bloom has since contacted the hotel for her number so he could apologize by phone. “He is a gentleman and he genuinely had no idea what had happened,” says an insider. “He just said, ‘I am sorry about what happened.'”

I would tell you about my first and ONLY 1 night stand, but one day my kids will google “Ratchet Mom Behavior” and this article will show up.

So, a message to my kids: Mom is an angel and 1 night stands are for bartenders & White House Interns.

This is the kinda woman that lands an Orlando Bloom special..