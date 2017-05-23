James Bond Actor Roger Moore Dead at 89 #Jp

Roger Moore, who portrayed James Bond onscreen for a longer period of time than any other actor, passed away at the age of 89 in Switzerland today after “a short but brave battle with cancer,” his family confirmed. Playing up Bond’s suaver side in films like Live and Let Die, Moonraker, Octopussy, and A View to a Kill, Moore assumed the role from Sean Connery (not counting George Lazenby’s one-off outing) in 1973 and stuck with it for 12 years. As HuffPo notes, the Brit was married four times and worked tirelessly for the charity UNICEF right up until his death.