James Bond Actor Roger Moore Dead at 89 #Jp

May 23, 2017 10:14 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: James Bond, JP, Power 96

Roger Moore, who portrayed James Bond onscreen for a longer period of time than any other actor, passed away at the age of 89 in Switzerland today after “a short but brave battle with cancer,” his family confirmed. Playing up Bond’s suaver side in films like Live and Let Die, Moonraker, Octopussy, and A View to a Kill, Moore assumed the role from Sean Connery (not counting George Lazenby’s one-off outing) in 1973 and stuck with it for 12 years. As HuffPo notes, the Brit was married four times and worked tirelessly for the charity UNICEF right up until his death.

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Police Make Arrest In Connection To Blast At Ariana Grande Concert
Power Free Lunch Fix With Will Calder

Listen Live