ISIS Claims Responsibility for Deadly Ariana Grande Concert Attack #Jp

23-year-old man was arrested in south Manchester today in connection with the apparent suicide attack carried out at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night. At least 22 people–including several children–were killed and 59 injured after an explosion occurred outside Manchester Arena around 10:30 p.m., minutes after Grande’s concert finished. “We saw young girls with blood on them, everyone was screaming and people were running. There was a lot of smoke,” eyewitness Sasina Akhtar told The Daily Mail. The Guardian reports that the perpetrator died at the scene after detonating an explosive device; while police believe they know the bomber’s identity, they are not releasing it at this time. Meanwhile, ISIS has claimed responsibility, heralding the attacker as a “soldier of the caliphate.” In the wake of the attack, Grande has indefinitely suspended her tour. She also took to Twitter to express her condolences. “Broken,” she wrote. “From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”