Carpool Karaoke: Katy Perry Addresses Feud With Taylor Swift #Jp

On Monday night’s Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special, Katy Perry got candid about her feud with Taylor Swift. “That’s true, there is a situation,” she declared when James Corden asked her about it. “Honestly, it’s really like she started it and it’s time for her to finish it.” She went on to confirm that the disagreement was about backup dancers and that she tried to talk to Swift about it to no avail. “She wouldn’t speak to me,” Perry explained. “It was a full shut-down and then she writes a song about me and I’m like ‘OK, cool, cool, cool. That’s how you wanna deal with it? …You do something and there’s going to be a reaction. And trust me daddy, there’s going to be a reaction. It’s all about karma.” Corden’s response: “I find it weird when you call me daddy.” He also asked the pop star if she’d be willing to let the entire situation blow over if she received a text from Swift saying “the beef is off the grill.” Perry laughed and replied, “Yeah, absolutely–100 percent.”