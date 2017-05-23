Ariana Grande’s Mom Helps Fans

May 23, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, Concert, joan grande, Manchester, Safety

The concert literally just ended and Ariana’s mom was still sitting in her front row seat before headed back stage before the explosion occurred. Fans everywhere were in a sudden panic and she did what any mother would do…protect! During the mayhem her mom, Joan, along with a security team took a group of 10 or more concert goers backstage with them until everyone was able to exit the arena safely.

Mom and those fans are reportedly okay but Ariana is not doing too well. She is quoted on being ‘An emotion wreck, especially after hearing about all the injuries and fatalities”. Although this is no where near her fault I can definitely see why she would be so upset, these people came there to see her and it ended in such disaster. Prayers going out to Manchester, Ariana and her team and everyone else effected by this tragedy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Police Make Arrest In Connection To Blast At Ariana Grande Concert
Tix On Sale Now For Phantasma Music Festival

Listen Live