Ariana Grande’s Mom Helps Fans

The concert literally just ended and Ariana’s mom was still sitting in her front row seat before headed back stage before the explosion occurred. Fans everywhere were in a sudden panic and she did what any mother would do…protect! During the mayhem her mom, Joan, along with a security team took a group of 10 or more concert goers backstage with them until everyone was able to exit the arena safely.

Mom and those fans are reportedly okay but Ariana is not doing too well. She is quoted on being ‘An emotion wreck, especially after hearing about all the injuries and fatalities”. Although this is no where near her fault I can definitely see why she would be so upset, these people came there to see her and it ended in such disaster. Prayers going out to Manchester, Ariana and her team and everyone else effected by this tragedy.