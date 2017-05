Here’s some pretty great advice on how to discuss traumatic events with your kid. As a mother of two, I found this advice pretty helpful.

1. Find out what they know.

2. Talk about it more than once.

3. Keep it simple.

4. Bring it to their level.

5. Encourage them to express how they feel.

6. Reassure them.

7. Model good coping skills.

8. Empower them.

For more helpful advice on how to discuss this touchy topic with your kids; click here: How To Talk To Your Kids About Terrorism