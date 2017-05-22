Phantasma Music Festival @ House of Horror Haunted Carnival On Sale Now

POWER 96… Halloween… Miami… it’s always epic!

First, we brought you Steve Aoki, then it was Calvin Harris and last year, we brought you the Chainsmokers!

Now, we’re bringing you a 2-day KILLER Live Music Experience you don’t want to miss!

The Phantasma Music Festival at the House of Horror Haunted Carnival.

This year, it’s bigger and better than ever — expanding to two awesome days, November 3rd and 4th.

This will be the biggest and most spectacular festival we’ve ever done.

It’s time to get fired up because you don’t want to miss who takes the stage this year.

On weekdays, be sure to listen to try and win your tickets. When you hear the cue to call at 8:35am, 11:35am, 4:35pm, 6:35pm and 8:35pm, just be the 9th caller and win your way in!

On weekends, the cue to call will be at 8:35am, 9:35am, 12:35pm, 1:35pm, 3:35pm, 4:35pm, 5:35pm, 6:35pm, 7:35pm and 8:35pm.

It’s the epic Phantasma Music Festival at the House of Horror Haunted Carnival, November 3rd and 4th at the Miami International Mall in Doral.