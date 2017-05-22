Ellie Goulding & Kygo Release ‘First Time’ Video

By Abby Hassler

After teasing their fans for days, Ellie Goulding and Kygo finally released the music video for their “First Time” collaboration today (May 22).

Related: Ellie Goulding Reunites with Ex-Boyfriend Midair at ‘Magic Mike Live’

Directed by Mathew Cullen, the video features Goulding wearing a mourning dress in a burnt out room. The clip then flashes back to vibrant, happier memories, causing the house to come back to life. Kygo also makes an appearance, rising like a phoenix from the ashes.

Watch “First Time” below.