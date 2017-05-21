WHAAAAAAA?!?! Kris Jenner Pregnant?!?! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

Yea, I know your mouth dropped when you read the title so I’ll give you a minute to gather your thoughts!!!! LMAO!!!! Turns out that it could actually happen!!!! Think about it…Kris Jenner could get pregnant in her 60s!!!! I know you’re wondering how just like me so I’ll break it down for you.

Kim Kardashian wants to have another baby but her doctors strongly advised her to not go through with getting pregnant as she could lose the baby and her life. In Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we find out that Kris Jenner is willing to do ANYTHING for Kim including being a surrogate mom for Kim!!!! I know your mouth just dropped again but you gotta see the video for yourself!!!! I’d LOVE to hear your thoughts on this!!!!