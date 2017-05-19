The Hot New Way To Do Your Hair & Make The Style Last Longer!!!! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

Tired of doing your hair and the style doesn’t last very long?!? Well lucky for you there’s a hot, new technique that’s about to change all of that!!!! Check out the video below and see if you’re down to try it out!!!! Please let me know if you do!!!!
The Hot New Way To Do Your Hair & Make The Style Last Longer!!!! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96May 19, 2017 3:28 AM
client sits in a hair salon after barber Ramadan Edwan performed a technique that utilises fire to straighten his hair, in the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern Gaza Strip on February 1, 2017. / AFP / MAHMUD HAMS (Photo credit should read MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images)