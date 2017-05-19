Text On The 10’s Weekend To ‘Witness’ Katy Perry In Concert

May 19, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: KATY PERRY, Witness Tour

Katy Perry is coming to town.

The pop superstar will perform at the AmericanAirlines Arena on December 20th as part of her newly announced “Witness: The Tour” which supports her new album “Witness” which drops on June 9th.

Tickets for her concert go on sale Monday May 22nd but you can WIN ‘EM BEFORE YOU CAN BUY ‘EM right here on POWER 96.

Just listen all weekend long and enter our text on the 10s ticket giveaway.

This text to win giveaway runs Friday, May 19th at 8:00pm through Sunday May 21st at 10:00pm.

To participate, listen for the cue to text on the 10’s and text the keyword to 9-6-1-4-8 for your shot at winning.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

One (1) prize winner will receive two (2) tickets to attend the Katy Perry “Witness: The Tour” concert on December 20th at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

 

