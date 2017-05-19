Kobe Bryant Loves The Kids #DannyDoe

The Black Mamba strikes again! This time he comes up clutch off the court though, Kobe Bryant Saves a class from taking their final exam.

High school senior William Pate cut a deal with his U.S government teacher saying if he could get Kobe Bryant to retweet him, the class would skip on their Final. Pate says “he said deal, cause I know that’s not going to happen. So we took a picture, shook hands and it went from there.” It sounds crazy right? but it only took 7 hours for Kobe to see the tweet and save the day, William Pate, you the real MVP. Take a look at the tweet that got that class a pass on their final below.

Danny Doe-