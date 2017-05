LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: Singer Chris Cornell performs at Prophets of Rage and Friends' Anti Inaugural Ball at the Taragram Ballroom on January 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Damn, Chris Cornell the lead singer of one of the most influential rock bands in the world has died. Man! That voice! Those eyes. The hurt behind his lyrics. If you don’t know who Chris Cornell is….

