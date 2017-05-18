Jennifer Lopez SHUT IT DOWN! #IvyUnleashed

May 18, 2017 7:09 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
Only J. Lo can shut down an entire BATHROOM! hahahaha During an event at the lavish Robin Hood Foundation benefit, she headed in to powder her nose and “four security guards shut down the ladies’ room for her at the Javits Center!” and “A huge line of ladies — including [society grande dame] Deeda Blair — were waiting for her to come out so they could go in.” Too funny! As the line grew, “People were thinking Hillary [Clinton] or another politician must be in there, but Alex Rodriguez, standing off to the side on his phone, waiting, gave it away. Then J.Lo strode out with the guards in tow and the regular people were let in. It was insane!” YES! You a STAR girl! You don’t need people trying to peep you while going potty! lol

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed
@IvyPower96

