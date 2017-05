How sadden I was when Fox decided to cancel American Idol last year but I have received great news that American Idol is coming back!

Tuesday American Idol and ABC announced the show is back and a new judge has already been announced.

Pop Queen Katy Perry will serve as the lead judge on the revival of “American Idol,” reboot coming on ABC’s 2017-18 season in the US.

Ryan Seacrest will still most likely be the host

Heres what Katy Perry had to say

SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I’m bringing it back to the 🎶MUSIC🎶 👁 you at auditions❗ pic.twitter.com/E0DGe3pVcY — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 16, 2017

I couldn’t be more happier