Christmas Came Early! Thanks Ice Cube #DannyDoe

May 18, 2017 9:55 PM
Filed Under: Entertainment, friday, ice cube, Movies

It’s official! The rumors were true and my prayers have been answered. A couple days ago on the Late Late Show with James Corden, rapper, producer, and all around bad ass Ice cube stopped by and when asked if he would ever make another Friday Movie to add to the classic collection, he confirmed that a new installment of the films is already in the works!

“We’re working on one right now,” Cube said, “We’re gonna call it Last Friday.” Lit! No word on when the film might be done but, when it is you can bet I’m buying my tickets!

Danny Doe-

 

 

Comments

