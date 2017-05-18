Beyonce And Jay Z Are OFFICIALLY….#IvyUnleashed

Forbes magazine announced on Wednesday that Beyoncé and Jay Z are now officially a billion-dollar couple!! According to their latest America’s Wealthiest Self-Made Women list, Queen Bey has a personal fortune of $350 million. Meanwhile, it was revealed last week that Jay landed at #2 on Forbes’ Hip-Hop’s Richest Acts list by bringing in $810 million. That brings the couple to a combined net worth of $1.16 billion and counting. The Knowles-Carters also hold significant equity in streaming service Tidal, their stakes for which soared when Sprint invested a reported $200 million for a 33 percent of the company, valuing Tidal at $600 million. DAMN!!! “99 problems but money ain’t one!” lol

