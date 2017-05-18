Beyonce And Jay Z Are OFFICIALLY….#IvyUnleashed

May 18, 2017 6:42 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under: bey, Beyonce, billionaires, Blue Ivy, couple, forbes, hip hop, ivy unleashed, Jay, Jay-Z, money, Music, Power 96, Rich, wealthy, ya chica ivy

Forbes magazine announced on Wednesday that Beyoncé and Jay Z are now officially a billion-dollar couple!! According to their latest America’s Wealthiest Self-Made Women list, Queen Bey has a personal fortune of $350 million. Meanwhile, it was revealed last week that Jay landed at #2 on Forbes’ Hip-Hop’s Richest Acts list by bringing in $810 million. That brings the couple to a combined net worth of $1.16 billion and counting. The Knowles-Carters also hold significant equity in streaming service Tidal, their stakes for which soared when Sprint invested a reported $200 million for a 33 percent of the company, valuing Tidal at $600 million. DAMN!!! “99 problems but money ain’t one!” lol

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed
@IvyPower96

More from Ya Chica Ivy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Listen To Win Tickets To Havanawood Fest
Win $2,000 Commercial Free Cash!

Listen Live