Taylor Swift Is Dating Who? ❤️ #LucyLopez

Despite keeping relatively quiet in the music world, Taylor Swift has apparently returned to the dating scene. The Sun reports that the pop star is dating 26-year-old British film and theater actor Joe Alwyn, and that she’s been using wigs and disguises to go completely unnoticed while getting to know him in the U.K. “Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship,” a source confirms. “But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet.” The outlet goes on to explain that Taylor is currently renting a home in North London and has jet set across the pond thanks to private planes and “military-like” efforts taken by her security personnel.

This just in … their celebrity name is: Tay-wyn!