School District Pulls 13 Reasons Why Off Library Shelves #Jp

Colorado’s Mesa County Valley School District has decided to pull the book Thirteen Reasons Why from its libraries’ shelves after seven recent suicides among its 22,000-student population. While there’s no proof that any of these deaths were influenced by the Selena Gomez-produced Netflix adaptation of the book, some critics claim the show and book romanticize suicide. But the book’s author, Jay Asher, tells the AP that young readers have told him that reading the book marked “the first time they felt understood,” adding, “Recognizing that people will understand is the firs step toward asking for help.”