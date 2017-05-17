School District Pulls 13 Reasons Why Off Library Shelves #Jp

May 17, 2017 5:36 AM By J.P.

Colorado’s Mesa County Valley School District has decided to pull the book Thirteen Reasons Why from its libraries’ shelves after seven recent suicides among its 22,000-student population. While there’s no proof that any of these deaths were influenced by the Selena Gomez-produced Netflix adaptation of the book, some critics claim the show and book romanticize suicide. But the book’s author, Jay Asher, tells the AP that young readers have told him that reading the book marked “the first time they felt understood,” adding, “Recognizing that people will understand is the firs step toward asking for help.”

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Listen To Win Tickets To Havanawood Fest
Win $2,000 Commercial Free Cash!

Listen Live