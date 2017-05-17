Previously Unreleased Madonna Song Drops, then Disappears

By Jon Wiederhorn

Even die-hard Madonna fans likely failed to notice the recent appearance of a previously unreleased song by the pop legend.

Related: Madonna Sets Release Date for ‘Rebel Heart’ Concert DVD

But don’t go looking for it. Shortly after it was posted on iTunes over the weekend, the track, “Behind Me,” disappeared as mysteriously as it surfaced. The cut, which features an artist named Guido Dos Santos, is believed to be a version of “Two Steps Behind Me,” a demo Madonna tracked during sessions for 2015’s Rebel Heart.

The song was originally believed to be a diss track aimed at Lady Gaga, however, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary refuted the rumor. Despite its short shelf life, “Behind Me” charted in the Top 50 in eight countries, reports NME.