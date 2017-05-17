Poll Says Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Would Beat Trump in 2020 #Jp

If Democrats are interested in inching America ever closer to the plot of Idiocracy, they might consider nominating Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for president in 2020. The wrestler-turned-actor has expressed a veiled interest in a White House candidacy, and a new poll by Public Policy Polling shows that, if the election were held today, he’d defeat incumbent President Donald Trump by five percentage points. That lags behind the prospects of Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Al Franken, and Elizabeth Warren at this point, but a win’s a win, baby!