Oh Wow. Lots Of TV Shows Are Getting The Axe!!!!

It’s that time of year when TV networks roll out their fall upfronts where we find out about new shows and which shows are returning for another season. With the new coming in, that means that some of the old has to go. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but that means that some of your favorites may not return. Check out the cancelled shows list from Entertainment Weekly below and see if your must-see show got the boot.

CBS

2 Broke Girls

American Gothic

Brain Dead

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders

Doubt

The Great Indoors

The Odd Couple

Pure Genius

Rush Hour

The CW

Frequency

No Tomorrow

Reign

The Vampire Diaries

NBC

Aquarius

The Blacklist: Redemption

Emerald City

Grimm

Powerless

FOX

APB

Bones

Making History

Pitch

Rosewood

Scream Queens

Sleepy Hollow

Son of Zorn

ABC

American Crime

The Catch

Conviction

Dr. Ken

Imaginary Mary

Last Man Standing

Notorious

The Real O’Neals

Secrets and Lies

Time After Time