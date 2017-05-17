Oh Wow. Lots Of TV Shows Are Getting The Axe!!!!

It’s that time of year when TV networks roll out their fall upfronts where we find out about new shows and which shows are returning for another season. With the new coming in, that means that some of the old has to go. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but that means that some of your favorites may not return. Check out the cancelled shows list from Entertainment Weekly below and see if your must-see show got the boot.
CBS
2 Broke Girls
American Gothic
Brain Dead
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders
Doubt
The Great Indoors
The Odd Couple
Pure Genius
Rush Hour
The CW
Frequency
No Tomorrow
Reign
The Vampire Diaries
NBC
Aquarius
The Blacklist: Redemption
Emerald City
Grimm
Powerless
FOX
APB
Bones
Making History
Pitch
Rosewood
Scream Queens
Sleepy Hollow
Son of Zorn
ABC
American Crime
The Catch
Conviction
Dr. Ken
Imaginary Mary
Last Man Standing
Notorious
The Real O’Neals
Secrets and Lies
Time After Time