Kendrick Lamar Painting to Grace U.S. Capitol Building

Tiona Cordova won the annual District Congressional Art Competition. May 17, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar’s likeness will grace the U.S. Capitol Building.

Related: Kendrick Lamar Crashes The Weeknd’s L.A. Concert

Tiona Cordova of Pueblo, Colorado won the annual District Congressional Art Competition for high school students with a portrait of the Compton rapper, titled “Utmost Appreciation.” The painting will be on display for one year.

Colorado Congressman Scott Tipton announced the winner and shared the artwork via his social media accounts.

Check out the winning painting below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Listen To Win Tickets To Havanawood Fest
Win $2,000 Commercial Free Cash!

Listen Live