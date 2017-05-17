Katy Perry Shocked People With This One! #IvyUnleashed

Some are rejoicing and some are rolling eyes! No one saw this coming. ABC went hard recruiting A-List judges for its revival of American Idol, which will return on ABC in the winter. They made the announcement at its ABC Upfronts event. There has been a huge rivalry since The Voice which is on NBC) had recruited huge artists such as Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson(who are both previous American Idol contestants) as their judges….So Idol had to go BIG when it came down to who THEIR judges would be. Good luck to both shows! I’m really curious if Idol will be revived from the dead!

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleshed@IvyPower96