Katy Perry Peed While Standing at the 2017 Met Gala #Jp

Katy Perry revealed this week that she was forced to pee while standing up at this year’s Met Gala because of the multi-layered, crimson gown she wore by Maison Margiela. “There was a lot of self-control, practice, and GoGirls,” Perry explained on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “You know those little contraptions where you then get to urinate standing up?” According to Page Six, the manufacturer of GoGirls describes the product as a female urinary device made of silicone that allows women to “urinate while standing up.” Perry went on to explain that she’s also used the device while filming music videos that feature “extravagant” costumes.