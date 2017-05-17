Is This Scott Disick’s NEW Girlfriend??!! 😳 #LucyLopez

Scott Disick and Bella Thorne went on a dinner date at Catch LA in West Hollywood on earlier this week. Entertainment Tonight reports that the 33-year-old reality star and 19-year-old actress then hit up celebrity hot spot The Nice Guy for more food and then checked out live music at The Peppermint Club. The two left together at 1:30 a.m. in Disick’s car.

Here’s what I imagined happened after in this particular order:

They spent a whole five minutes making out. Bella asked Scotty if Kim’s ass was real? They continued making out. Bella asked if it was awkward when Rob and Chyna first started dating? More Making Out. Bella asked if he could get her some St Pablo merch? Made out. Drove to Taco Bell. Smoked a bowl. Fell asleep.

