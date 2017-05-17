Is This Scott Disick’s NEW Girlfriend??!! 😳 #LucyLopez

May 17, 2017 6:36 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: bella thorne, fun love, i do, Lucy Lopez, romance, scott disick, who cares

Scott Disick and Bella Thorne went on a dinner date at Catch LA in West Hollywood on earlier this week. Entertainment Tonight reports that the 33-year-old reality star and 19-year-old actress then hit up celebrity hot spot The Nice Guy for more food and then checked out live music at The Peppermint Club. The two left together at 1:30 a.m. in Disick’s car.

Here’s what I imagined happened after in this particular order:

  1. They spent a whole five minutes making out.
  2. Bella asked Scotty if Kim’s ass was real?
  3. They continued making out.
  4. Bella asked if it was awkward when Rob and Chyna first started dating?
  5. More Making Out.
  6. Bella asked if he could get her some St Pablo merch?
  7. Made out.
  8. Drove to Taco Bell.
  9. Smoked a bowl.
  10. Fell asleep.

Who is Bella Thorne?

3 scrunchies is mandatory. 1 for my hair, 2 for my pits. 🏌️‍♀️ #happysaturday

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Listen To Win Tickets To Havanawood Fest
Win $2,000 Commercial Free Cash!

Listen Live