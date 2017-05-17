Is This Scott Disick’s NEW Girlfriend??!! 😳 #LucyLopez

Scott Disick and Bella Thorne went on a dinner date at Catch LA in West Hollywood on earlier this week. Entertainment Tonight reports that the 33-year-old reality star and 19-year-old actress then hit up celebrity hot spot The Nice Guy for more food and then checked out live music at The Peppermint Club. The two left together at 1:30 a.m. in Disick’s car.
Here’s what I imagined happened after in this particular order:
- They spent a whole five minutes making out.
- Bella asked Scotty if Kim’s ass was real?
- They continued making out.
- Bella asked if it was awkward when Rob and Chyna first started dating?
- More Making Out.
- Bella asked if he could get her some St Pablo merch?
- Made out.
- Drove to Taco Bell.
- Smoked a bowl.
- Fell asleep.
Who is Bella Thorne?