DJ Khaled And A Man-Romper?!? #IvyUnleashed

OMG it’s seriously comical how EVERYONE is talking about these “men rompers.” I think the joke must be on us! I soooo don’t envision men excited about snatching these off of clothes racks at the mall! That being said, a HILARIOUS meme of DJ Khaled trying on a MAN ROMPER is making it’s rounds ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA! It’s obviously a spoof, but it’s too funny what this whole “man romper” thing has turned into! Watch the video below of the Power 96 staff with their thoughts.
-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed
@IvyPower96