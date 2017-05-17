DJ Khaled And A Man-Romper?!? #IvyUnleashed

May 17, 2017 8:23 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under: asahd, Comedy, DJ Khaled, Fashion, Funny, ivy unleashed, male romper, mall, man romper, Meme, men romper, Miami, Music, Power 96, romp him, romper, rompers, Video, ya chica ivy

OMG it’s seriously comical how EVERYONE is talking about these “men rompers.” I think the joke must be on us! I soooo don’t envision men excited about snatching these off of clothes racks at the mall! That being said, a HILARIOUS meme of DJ Khaled trying on a MAN ROMPER is making it’s rounds ALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA! It’s obviously a spoof, but it’s too funny what this whole “man romper” thing has turned into! Watch the video below of the Power 96 staff with their thoughts.

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed
@IvyPower96

