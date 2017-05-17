America’s Hottest New Toy, the Fidget Spinner, Is Refreshingly Simple #Jp

By J.P.
Filed Under: america, hi, JP, power 9 6, Power 96

Budget-conscious parents will be thrilled to know that America’s hottest new toy will only set them back a few bucks at the gas station. This three-inch twirling gadget, known as a fidget spinner, is “taking over classrooms and cubicles,” reports the AP. To play with one, you simply put it on your finger—or, for more advanced users, your forehead or nose—and make it spin. Amazingly, the fidget spinner has taken off without the benefit of anything resembling a marketing campaign. And now 7-Eleven and other retail outlets can barely keep them on the shelve

