A$AP Rocky Loses $1.5 Million In Home Invasion #DannyDoe

I guess no one told the A$AP Mob that if three random people come knocking at your door at 11:30pm you probably shouldn’t answer the door, especially if you have over a million dollars worth in jewelry lying around!!!

Don’t worry though, your favorite rapper is OK, turns out he wasn’t even at his L.A home when the robbery took place. One of his relatives opened the door late Tuesday night to three males who soon after stormed into the home holding A$ap Rocky’s cousin hostage as they ransacked and made their way out with 1.5 milly in jewelry and other goodies.

Danny Doe-